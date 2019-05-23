WASHINGTON — Senior Republican and Democratic senators are proposing legislation to address the problem of surprise medical bills. Those are the shockingly high charges insured patients can get hit with when a hospital or doctor is not in their insurers’ network.

The proposal Thursday from Sens. Lamar Alexander, a Tennessee Republican, and Patty Murray, a Washington state Democrat, is a break from the partisanship that threatens to paralyze the nation’s capital.

It also aims to lower prescription drug prices by discouraging pharmaceutical industry tactics that delay the launch of lower-cost generic drugs.

On surprise medical bills, the legislation would protect patients by limiting their financial responsibility to their own plan’s in-network rates. But lawmakers still have to figure out how hospitals, doctors and insurers would settle the costs among themselves.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.