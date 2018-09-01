FILE - In this May 21, 2018, file photo, Alicia Renee Farris, front right, campaign chair of the Michigan One Fair Wage group, speaks in support of raising Michigan’s minimum wage to $12 an hour in front of the Secretary of State building in Lansing, Mich. Michigan Republicans may stymie a pair of fall ballot initiatives to raise the minimum wage and require paid sick leave by adopting a new tactic: pass the laws themselves, then change them later. Organizers of the ballot drives call it an underhanded effort to thwart the will of hundreds of thousands of people who signed their petitions. (Alice Yin, File/Associated Press)

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Republicans may use a new tactic to stymie a pair of ballot initiatives that would raise the minimum wage and require paid sick leave: adopt the laws themselves ahead of the November election, then change those measures later.

The unprecedented strategy is being pushed within the GOP-led Legislature so it’s easier to alter the proposals with simple majority votes. If the public approves the measures, future amendments would require the support of three-fourths of both chambers.

The maneuver might also lead to fewer Democratic voters turning out at the polls.

Organizers of the ballot drives call it an underhanded effort to thwart the will of hundreds of thousands of people who signed their petitions. Business lobbyists say the move is necessary to make the initiatives more workable.

