It’s reasonable to think the number of unredeemed points has only increased as travel has remained relatively muted for most of the year and the omicron variant of Covid-19 introduces even more uncertainty. In addition, credit card companies started offering dazzling sign-up bonuses this summer, contributing to the glut of outstanding points. First, it’s helpful to know which loyalty programs have slashed benefits so far this year. Southwest Airlines Co. decreased the value of its Rapid Rewards points by 6%; Delta Air Lines Inc. reduced the value of points customers use for some international flights with its partners, such as Virgin Atlantic and Air France; and late last year, United Airlines Holdings Inc. devalued points for some of its partners when travelers book close to the departure date.