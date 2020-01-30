The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Roanoke County and the Roanoke Regional Partnership to secure the project for Virginia, according to the governor’s office. Northam approved a $700,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Roanoke County with the project. Funding and services to support Mack’s employee training activities will also be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.
Mack Trucks is part of the Volvo Group, which employs almost 100,000 people. It has production facilities in 18 countries and sells its products in more than 190 markets.
