From torrid inflation to the infant-formula shortage to the war in Ukraine, the US faces an array of crises that demand the full resources and attention of the government. Yet on any given day, large numbers of the 2.1-million-person federal workforce don’t come into the office. That’s a problem not only for the performance of government, but for public faith in it.

Since the start of the pandemic, employees of federal agencies have been permitted to perform many, if not all, of their duties from home. In early 2020, not a single federal agency reported even 25% of employees working remotely full-time; by September 2020, two-thirds of the government did. These included not just bureaucrats based in Washington, but also the 85% of federal workers stationed outside the Beltway, many of whom are responsible for delivering in-person services — from issuing passports to helping veterans and seniors access government benefits. To cite one example, the Social Security Administration kept its field offices largely closed to the public for more than two years.

The shift to remote work made sense at the start of the pandemic, before the widespread availability of vaccines and treatments. Surveys of federal workers also show that job satisfaction rose during the first year of the pandemic, due to reduced commuting times and better government technology. Of course, many federal workers never had the option of staying home, including most postal workers. Now, with more than 90% of federal employees vaccinated, there’s no public-health rationale for delaying a return to the office — and it should no longer be difficult to get in-person appointments for basic services.

Even if private-sector employers see benefits in allowing workers to maintain hybrid work arrangements, the standard for public servants is different. Remote work hobbles the ability of government officials to collaborate, respond nimbly to crises, and forge consensus on policy goals. Because taxpayer funds will be spent maintaining federal buildings regardless, it also wastes money and worsens voters’ cynicism about government.

President Joe Biden deserves credit for making a return to the office a priority and pledging in his State of the Union address that “the vast majority of federal workers will once again work in person.” Some three months later, the administration says it has met Biden’s goal, though it remains unclear exactly how many employees are in the office and for what portion of the workweek. In a March letter, the ranking Republican on the House oversight committee, Representative James Comer, asked the administration to provide details on each federal agency’s plans to bring their workers back to the office. Comer is still waiting for a response.

Most local and state governments appear far ahead of the federal government in bringing back workers to offices, including New York City and Washington D.C. itself, where Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered city employees to return to in-person work last July. The reason is simple: addressing the country’s many challenges requires all hands on deck. If cities can do it, so can the federal government — and it should, without further delay.

