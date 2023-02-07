Graphic Packaging: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA — ATLANTA — Graphic Packaging Holding Co. (GPK) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $156 million.
The packaging company posted revenue of $2.39 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.33 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $522 million, or $1.69 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.44 billion.
