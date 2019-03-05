CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Gray Television is selling two Charlottesville television stations and buying a third.

The Atlanta-based company, which currently owns or operates television stations and digital properties in 91 television markets, announced in a statement Monday that it will sell WCAV-TV and WVAW-TV to a Lockwood Broadcasting Inc. affiliate and acquire WVIR-TV from Waterman Broadcasting Corp. Gray anticipates closing the transactions after receiving approvals in the second or third quarter.

Gray Chairman and CEO Hilton Howell Jr. says deciding to sell the stations created “from scratch” less than 15 years ago was difficult, but they jumped at the chance to add WVIR-TV to their portfolio.

Waterman Broadcasting President Edith B. Waterman says Gray offers WVIR-TV and employees “the best prospect for the future.”

