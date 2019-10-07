The EU has already imposed some sanctions against Turkey for earlier drilling activity in waters where Cyprus has exclusive economic rights.
Cyprus called Turkey’s latest drilling bid a “severe escalation.”
Turkey doesn’t recognize Cyprus as a state and says it’s defending its interests to the area’s hydrocarbon reserves as well as those of breakaway Turkish Cypriots.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD