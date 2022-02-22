The ship was towed to a spot off the island of Corfu, and rescuers discovered the body of a Greek truck driver inside it on Sunday. Earlier, they extracted three survivors, including a young truck driver who managed to free himself and reach the deck after being trapped for more than two days.
On Tuesday, Greece’s fire service said “its operational capability for search and rescue (on the ship), in its present position, has been exhausted,” according to a coast guard statement. The fire service requested that the ship be taken to a safe harbor where rescuers can continue their operation.
The 183-meter (600 foot) vessel was being towed to the harbor of Astakos on the western mainland. The coast guard said the ship should be in port around midday Wednesday and the relatives of the missing people would be taken to Astakos and given lodgings while the search continued.