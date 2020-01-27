Late Friday, Fitch ratings agency raised Greece’s credit rating by one notch to BB with a positive outlook, citing improved debt sustainability and a “stable political backdrop.”
Greece ended its third successive international bailout program in 2018 and is seeking a full return to markets, as well as to exploit historically low interest rates to try and improve its long-term debt profile.
The national debt is expected to gradually decline relative to gross domestic product after peaking at a little over 180% of GDP in 2018.
The yield on Greece’s 10-year bond fell below 2% last August and is currently around 1.16%.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.