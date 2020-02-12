Greece is hoping that its improved economic growth, a sovereign rating approaching investment grade, and access to lower-interest borrowing from financial markets will help convince creditors that it can keep its national debts sustainable with lower budget performance targets.

AD

Greek national debt is still around 180% of gross domestic product after its economy was kept afloat with successive international bailouts between 2010 and 2018 from the International Monetary Fund and a eurozone rescue fund.

AD

In Athens last week, EU Finance Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said the European Union Commission was willing to discuss easing strict targets for Greece’s primary surplus - the country’s annual budget balance before debt servicing costs - but that a decision on the request would be made later this year.