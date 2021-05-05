Helped by massive pandemic-related support from the European Central Bank, demand for Greek debt has remained high despite the impact of COVID-19, which pushed the country back into recession last year with an 8.2% contraction of gross domestic product, and the national debt that’s just above 200% of GDP.
In March, Greece raised 2.5 billion euros ($3 billion) in a 30-year government bond sale with a yield just below 2%.
Greece moved closer to investment grade last month after Standard & Poor’s upgraded its sovereign rating to BB from BB- with a positive outlook.