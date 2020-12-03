City officials said they would announce further details of the donation to the state-run Serres General Hospital at a later date.
Cities in northern Greece have been the hardest hit by the pandemic. The daily number of cases in the country’s second-largest city, Thessaloniki, remains higher than those reported in greater Athens — an area with a population more than three times larger.
Greece on Thursday extended a nationwide lockdown by another week, through Dec. 14.
