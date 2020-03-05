She said most of the crew — including six Greeks — were able to take refuge under standard safety procedures in a safe part of the vessel that, once secured, is inaccessible from the outside.
Greek merchant marine authorities said it appeared that one seaman who didn’t make it in time was captured by the attackers, but that was still under investigation.
The Minerva Marine spokeswoman said the company was in contact with officials on shore seeking a vessel to approach the Minerva Virgo and pursue the pirates.
