But unions argue that longstanding workers’ rights will be eroded, including the right to negotiate pay through collective bargaining with employers.
The municipal strike disrupted garbage collection and other services in Athens and elsewhere. Two more protest marches are planned Thursday ahead of a vote in parliament on the draft legislation, which is expected to pass.
