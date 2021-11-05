But even regulators at the Bank of England, early proponents under Carney of assessing climate risk in finance, are now expressing doubts about what’s possible. The Prudential Regulatory Authority, part of the BoE, highlighted “credibility gaps” in data and modeling techniques in a report last month. It also isn’t sure that either its bank-specific microprudential approach or its system-wide macroprudential one was well suited to the task of counteracting climate risks. The micro is too short-term, while the macro is geared toward recurring, cyclical risks in finance rather than dangers that build slowly over time toward potentialtipping points.