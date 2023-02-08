Green Plains: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

OMAHA, Neb. — OMAHA, Neb. — Green Plains Renewable Energy Inc. (GPRE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $38.6 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had a loss of 66 cents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 20 cents per share.

The ethanol production, marketing and commodities company posted revenue of $914 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $864.7 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $127.2 million, or $2.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.66 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GPRE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GPRE

GiftOutline Gift Article