NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:

Greenbrier Companies Inc., down $2.14 to $28.71

The maker of railroad freight car equipment missed Wall Street’s fiscal third quarter financial forecasts and gave investors a weak revenue outlook.

WPP PLC, down $1.78 to $62.42

The advertising company is considering selling a majority of its Kantar unit to private equity firm Bain Capital.

Delta Air Lines Inc., up 75 cents to $58.54

The airline gave a profit forecast for the just-completed quarter that was stronger than analysts had been expecting.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, up $2.22 to $90.65

The Asia-Pacific unit of the giant brewer is seeking to raise as much as $9.8 billion in an initial public offering, according to published reports.

Acuity Brands Inc., down $11.07 to $129.95

The lighting maker’s quarterly revenue fell short of analysts’ expectations and it warned investors about the potential for weak sales ahead.

Perrigo Co., up 89 cents to $49.38

The health care products and generic drug developer raised its profit forecast for the year after completing a buyout of Ranir Global Holdings.

Chevron Corp., down $1.91 to $122.93

Energy companies were by far the biggest losers in the market as the price of crude oil fell sharply.

Simply Good Foods Co., up 50 cents to $25.38

The nutritional foods company reported earnings and revenue that came in well ahead of what Wall Street analysts were expecting.

