In 2019, Greece granted exploration rights for two blocks of seabed south and southwest of the island of Crete to a consortium of energy companies TotalEnergies and ExxonMobil with Greece’s Hellenic Petroleum. Environmentalists had protested at the time, also highlighting the potential risk of spills from deep-water drilling. Prospecting has not yet started, and it’s unclear when it will — although the concession states that it must be in the winter, to less impact cetacean breeding periods.