Grocery Outlet: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EMERYVILLE, Calif. — EMERYVILLE, Calif. — Grocery Outlet (GO) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $15.9 million.
The supermarket company selling discount, overstocked and closeout products posted revenue of $930.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $904.2 million.
Grocery Outlet expects full-year earnings in the range of 94 cents to 99 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $3.85 billion to $3.9 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GO