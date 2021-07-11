The men are being investigated for possession of a weapon by a previous offender, and the woman, who has a separate warrant, is being investigated on a drug charge.
No other information was released, and police did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday.
“The investigation and arrests were the result of a tip from the public, serving as an excellent example of the critical role the community plays in public safety,” police said in a statement, adding that visitors should always be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious or illegal behavior.
Coors Field will host the All-Star Game on Tuesday, but festivities have been underway in and around the ballpark and downtown for the last several days.