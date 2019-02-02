DETROIT — A Detroit-area historical group is protesting a mayor’s decision to stop it from sending out the latest issue of its publication, which delves into Ford Motor Co. founder Henry Ford’s anti-Semitism.

The Dearborn Historical Commission says the latest edition of The Dearborn Historian, a city-financed quarterly journal, should be sent to its roughly 200 subscribers and that Mayor Jack O’Reilly should reverse his decision to cut ties with longtime Detroit journalist Bill McGraw, who wrote the Ford piece.

The story, which can be read online, highlights Ford’s writings and views on Jews and explores how they still influence modern neo-Nazi groups.

The Dearborn-based automaker disavowed its founder’s views before he died in 1947 and sought to make amends with Jews and Israel.

O’Reilly said in a statement he thought the publication “could become a distraction from our continuing messages of inclusion and respect.” The mayor added he didn’t fire McGraw, who wasn’t an employee of the city or the history museum.

