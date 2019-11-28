Separately, the ecological transition minister, Elisabeth Borne, criticized Thursday the commercial event on Europe 1 radio for creating “traffic jams, pollution, and gas emissions.”
She added that she would support Black Friday if it helped small French businesses, but said it mostly benefits large online retailers.
French climate activists are planning a “Block Friday” demonstration Friday.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.