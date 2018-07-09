NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:

Groupon Inc., up 47 cents to $4.83

Recode reported that the online coupon company is looking for a buyer.

Twitter Inc., down $2.51 to $44.14

The Washington Post reported that the company suspended more than 70 million suspicious accounts in May and June.

Starbucks Corp., up 92 cents to $49.90

Citing the environmental threat to oceans, the coffee chain said it will eliminate plastic straws from all its locations within two years.

Helen of Troy Ltd., up $12.90 to $114.85

The consumer-products company reported stronger revenue in spring, especially in online sales.

Anadarko Petroleum Corp., up $1.52 to $75.18

The company expanded its stock buyback program by $1 billion, to $4 billion.

CTI BioPharma Corp., down 72 cents to $4.48

The drugmaker said a trial for a treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphoma didn’t achieve its goals.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., up $3.22 to $107.28

Financial stocks rose as bond yields moved higher, which allows banks to charge higher rates on loans.

NextEra Energy Inc., down $4.99 to $165.32

Shares in utilities and other high-dividend companies fell as bond yields rose, which makes those stocks less appealing to income investors.

