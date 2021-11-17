The move to remote work over the course of the pandemic has had its own perverse effects. It made housing more affordable for those who could keep jobs in expensive cities while moving to cheaper housing markets, and at first it reduced prices in expensive cities. But it made those cheaper markets much less affordable for the non-remote workers already there, even as prices have mostly recovered in the expensive places. “The affordability gains that were enjoyed in places like San Francisco and Seattle have been far more transitory than the affordability losses in places like Spokane and Boise,” says Apartment List’s Warnock.