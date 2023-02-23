Guardant Health: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PALO ALTO, Calif. — PALO ALTO, Calif. — Guardant Health Inc. (GH) on Thursday reported a loss of $139.9 million in its fourth quarter. The Palo Alto, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.36 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.40 per share.

The provider of oncology testing services posted revenue of $126.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $125.4 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $654.6 million, or $6.41 per share. Revenue was reported as $449.5 million.

Guardant Health expects full-year revenue in the range of $525 million to $540 million.

