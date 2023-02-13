Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

What happens when Florida and Texas blacklist Wall Street’s largest municipal bond underwriters because of their support for environmental, social and governance practices? The answer is a hidden tax foisted on their residents amounting to hundreds of millions of additional dollars. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight If socialism means state control of production, distribution and exchange of goods and services, then Florida and Texas fit the description. That’s not the case with California, whose embrace of ESG and free markets has allowed it to borrow more cheaply than Florida and Texas even though it has lower credit ratings. Superior demand makes California debt the outstanding performer among the three largest US states.

Companies committed to ESG favor protection of natural resources, human rights, health and safety, community engagement, transparency, compliance with regulatory policies, diversity, equity and inclusion. Investors like the potential. Asset allocation based on ESG criteria has grown to be at least a $35 trillion industry, according to the Global Sustainable Investment Alliance. The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has expanded 3,400 times to $20 billion since its inception in 2016, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. No less than Larry Fink, chairman, chief executive officer and co-founder of BlackRock Inc., whose $10 trillion in assets makes it the largest money manager, is a believer. He told his shareholders that Wall Street’s embrace of ESG is “capitalism, driven by mutually beneficial relationships between you and the employees, customers, suppliers and communities your company relies on to prosper.”

Elected officials in Florida and Texas, not to mention half a dozen other states which voted for Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, don’t want their residents to believe that. They decry ESG as “woke,” ignoring its original meaning (as my Bloomberg Opinion colleague Stephen Carter explained) as a watchword for Black Americans derived from a Mississippi Delta blues song warning euphemistically of labor exploitation in the early 20th century mills. These southern states, where racist laws prevailed 50 years ago, now prohibit the biggest Wall Street banks from arranging and selling their new bond offerings because they’re “woke,” often assigning the job smaller firms that may not have the resources or reach to ensure that the borrowers are getting the lowest possible borrowing costs. In Texas alone, the state’s municipal borrowers are paying as much as $532 million more in borrowing costs because of Republican lawmakers’ war with Wall Street over ESG, according to a paper published last year by Daniel Garrett, a University of Pennsylvania professor, and Ivan Ivanov, a principal economist at the Federal Reserve.

Citigroup Inc. initially was excluded from handling a bond sale by the Lone Star state after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, himself indicted five years ago on still unsettled felony securities law charges, determined the bank “discriminates” against the firearms industry. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co., with 25,500 Texas employees (the most in any state outside New York), were similarly barred over their support for gun safety regulations and alternative energy. Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan managed $540 billion of municipal offerings during the past five years, or 25% of the market for new issues, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The average 0.38% fee the banks charged were 11 basis points, or 0.11 percentage point, lower than the average for 145 underwriters.

Since it began its assault on ESG in 2022, Texas, with its perfect AAA credit rating, is paying 19 basis points more in yield (the equivalent of $1.9 million on every $1 billion of bonds sold) than AA rated California on routine borrowings, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The sudden cheapening of Texas debt is a marked contrast to the zero average spread between Texas and California new debt issues since 2005, when such data initially was compiled. The city of Anna, Texas, in September paid more than it should have on two bond sales totaling almost $100 million when it rejected the most competitive bid from Citigroup because of the Republican-backed state law punishing financial firms for promoting gun safety.

With JPMorgan, a major employer in the state through its acquisitions of Texas Commerce and First National Bank of Houston in the last century, Texas now is biting the hand that feeds it. JPMorgan contributed more than $17.5 million to non-profit workforce readiness programs, community development and neighborhood revitalization in 2019 and continues to expand its main Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio workforce among the hundreds of branches in 130 Texas locations throughout the state.

Florida became a visible antagonist of ESG last year when Governor Ron DeSantis revoked Walt Disney Co.’s special tax and self-governing privileges after the state’s largest private employer criticized the DeSantis law prohibiting classroom instruction about sexual orientation. DeSantis then redrew a congressional map diminishing Black representation, fired the elected state prosecutor of Tampa for refusing to enforce the state’s 15-week abortion ban, announced new election police that later charged 20 people for mistakenly voting in 2020 in a deceptive crackdown on insignificant voter fraud, and rounding up Venezuelan asylum seekers in San Antonio and sending them on private planes to Massachusetts at the expense of Florida taxpayers.

Most recently, DeSantis barred high school students from taking an Advanced Placement course in African American history on the 100-year anniversary of the Rosewood Massacre, the racially motivated murder and destruction of a Florida community. He is simultaneously defunding diversity programs at state colleges and universities while ousting the president of New College of Florida and closing the diversity offices at the public liberal arts institution in Sarasota.

DeSantis now attacks the giants of money management and securities underwriting for opposing fossil fuel, voter suppression and the criminalizing of reproductive rights as they promote investment strategies furthering sustainability, the essential pillar of ESG. For all his venom toward ESG, DeSantis is poisoning the market for AAA rated Florida debt. Shorn of the liquidity that comes from a robust group of underwriters, Florida now pays 43 basis points more in yield (or $4.3 million for every $1 billion of bonds sold) than California with an inferior credit rating, or 0.35% more than it did prior to 2022. The Florida deterioration is a record, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

This is what happens when socialism comes to the Lone Star and Sunshine States.

Matthew A. Winkler, editor in chief emeritus of Bloomberg News, writes about markets.

