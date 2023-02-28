Gulfport: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY — OKLAHOMA CITY — Gulfport Energy Corp. (GPOR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $748.6 million.
The natural gas producer posted revenue of $982.5 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $494.7 million, or $20.32 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.33 billion.
