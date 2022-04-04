“Yellowtail’s development further demonstrates the successful partnership between ExxonMobil and Guyana and helps provide the world with another reliable source of energy to meet future demands and ensure a secure energy transition,” the company said in a statement. The new project is expected to come onstream by 2025.

Story continues below advertisement

It said that nearly two dozen successful oil wells since the first in 2015 allows it to so far have access to more than 10 billion barrels of oil in the Guyana Basin.

Advertisement

The first barrel of oil was pumped offshore in December 2019, making the country of about 800,000 people one of the world’s newest oil producers.

The approval comes in the midst of a debate between the company and several rights and environmental groups as to whether adequate insurance is in place in the event of an oil spill. Such an event could affect neighboring continental and tourism-dependent Caribbean countries, devastating economies and marine life.

Former Guyanese environmental chief Vincent Adams said Monday that the company must be made to have adequate insurance and not allowed “to water down” the language in legal documents linked to the issue.

Story continues below advertisement

He said the environmental agency had agreed with Exxon during his time as the country’s environmental administrator to ensure that there was at least $2.5 billion in oil spill insurance coverage.

Advertisement

The company which controls the high-yielding Stabroek Block along with American-owned Hess Oil and the China National Offshore Oil Corp., says it has at least $2 billion on standby in addition to the “financial capacity to meet our responsibilities for an adverse event.”

“We are committed to paying all legitimate costs in the unlikely event of an oil spill,” it said.

The company recently said that it is already preparing to apply for approval for a fifth oil field and could be ready to submit final documents by the last quarter of this year.

Story continues below advertisement