Criminal hackers gained access to files including sensitive personal data on 143 million Americans — Social Security numbers, birth dates and home addresses — by penetrating a Web-based application for Equifax, the credit reporting agency said Thursday.

The breach, which the company said began in May, was discovered in July. Though Equifax said in a statement that its “core database” was not penetrated, the attackers did gain access to a wide range of data on what appears to be a majority of American adults, as well as some British and Canadian consumers.

Social Security numbers and birth dates represent particularly sensitive data, giving those who possess them the ingredients for identity fraud and other crimes. Equifax said that it also lost control of an unspecified number of driver’s license numbers, along with the credit card numbers for 209,000 consumers and credit dispute documents for 182,000.

“In addition to the number [of victims] being really large, the type of information that has been exposed is really sensitive,” said Beth Givens, executive director of the Privacy Rights Clearinghouse, a consumer advocacy group based in San Diego. “All in all, this has the potential to be a very harmful breach to those who are affected by it.”

Equifax is one of three largest U.S.-based credit reporting agencies that collect and analyze detailed financial records for a wide range of consumers worldwide. The judgments of these companies about the creditworthiness of individuals can affect their ability to gain loans, housing and jobs, while also determining the interest rates on various consumer products.

One of the other leading credit rating agencies, Experian, was hacked in 2015, causing the personal data of 15 million Americans to be exposed.

The recent hack of Equifax was far larger but fell short of data breaches against Yahoo, which affected 1 billion people worldwide.

Equifax said Thursday that it was alerting those who were affected by mail. It also set up a web site, equifaxsecurity2017.com , to help consumers understand the breach and check whether they were affected. The company is offering one year of free credit monitoring and identity-theft protection to anyone who may have been affected.

“This is clearly a disappointing event for our company, and one that strikes at the heart of who we are and what we do. I apologize to consumers and our business customers for the concern and frustration this causes,” chairman and chief executive Richard F. Smith said in a statement published on the company’s website. “We pride ourselves on being a leader in managing and protecting data, and we are conducting a thorough review of our overall security operations. We also are focused on consumer protection and have developed a comprehensive portfolio of services to support all U.S. consumers, regardless of whether they were impacted by this incident.”

Equifax, based in Atlanta, is working with law enforcement on an investigation of the breach and has hired an independent cybersecurity research firm to assess its security. The company’s website says it operates in 24 countries and has access to the data of more than 820 million consumers worldwide, along with data for 91 million businesses.

The company declined to comment about what Web application was hacked or why it waited six weeks to alert consumers about the breach.

Companies often do not immediately alert affected people to cybersecurity incidents, prompting calls from state and federal legislators for new laws to require more-rapid and complete disclosures.

“This is reason number 10,000 to check your online bank statements and credit card statements on a regular basis, ideally weekly,” said Matt Schulz, CreditCards.com's senior industry analyst. “We think nothing of checking Facebook or Instagram 10 times a day, but many think it is too much to ask to check your bank statements once a week. It's not. It's easy to do, doesn't take long and can help you spot problems before they get out of control.”