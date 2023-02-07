Haemonetics: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON — BOSTON — Haemonetics Corp. (HAE) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $32.9 million.
The provider blood management systems for health care providers and blood collectors posted revenue of $305.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $292.4 million.
Haemonetics expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.90 to $3 per share.
