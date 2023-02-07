Hain Celestial: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. — LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. — The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $11 million.
The organic and natural products company posted revenue of $454.2 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $456.5 million.
