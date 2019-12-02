A Halliburton Energy Services Inc. spokeswoman tells The Associated Press the company will provide additional information “by midday” Tuesday.

Crow provided a letter from Houston-based Halliburton, dated Monday, that says the “mass layoff” of 808 employees is expected to be permanent and that “at this time it is expected that the facility will not remain open.”

He says the letter was the first the agency had heard of the pending layoffs and office closure.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD