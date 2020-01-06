“The way people shop and the competitive dynamics in the marketplace are changing at a pace and at a degree that is having a significant impact on our businesses,” Perry said in a statement.

Hallmark employs about 3,400 people in Kansas City and 30,000 people worldwide. In addition to greeting cards, it owns the Hallmark Channel on cable TV, Hallmark Gold Crown stores, the Crayola brand of art supplies, and a real estate development company that oversees Kansas City’s Crown Center complex, where the headquarters is located.

The privately operated company said in a news release that it “saw positive performance across the enterprise in 2019.”

