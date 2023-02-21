Halozyme Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO — SAN DIEGO — Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $57.7 million.
The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $181.5 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $186.1 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $202.1 million, or $1.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $660.1 million.
Halozyme Therapeutics expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.50 to $2.65 per share, with revenue in the range of $815 million to $845 million.
