With no net income, it’s impossible to look at the company’s price-to-earnings ratio. But price-to-sales is the next best thing. Sea is currently trading at 9.5-times expected 2021 sales and 6.5-times analyst estimates for revenue this year. By comparison, Tencent Holdings Ltd., Asia’s largest mobile games company, sits at 6.5-times and 5.6-times respectively. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., the biggest e-commerce provider in the region, comes in at around 2.5-times and 2.2-times.There’s logic to the argument that Sea deserves a premium over peers because it is growing faster. But that only holds weight when management can prove that such expansion is profitable, or may soon become so. Sea’s founder and chief executive officer, Forrest Li, has yet to show evidence he can deliver.