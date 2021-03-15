It noted an improvement, with sales so far in March up by 10% compared with the same period in 2020, when the pandemic had started forcing restrictions on public life in many countries.
The company released the figures ahead of its full earnings report for the Dec. 1 - Feb.28 period, which will be published March 31.
The group also includes brands like COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday, & Other Stories, H&M HOME, ARKET and Afound.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.