Long a master of theatrics and timing, Haruhiko Kuroda spent 2022 making everyone upset — even before his pre-Christmas cracker of an announcement, in which he allowed long-term market interest rates to climb a little. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “The inflation caused by the weak yen is making the people suffer,” one opposition politician thundered to the Bank of Japan governor in parliament earlier this year, with the local currency trading at almost 150 to the US dollar. “As a Japanese, if you have the soul of a samurai, the natural thing to do would be to graciously resign.”

Kuroda, nonetheless, refused. Many put the blame for the yen’s swoon to levels unseen for a generation squarely on his monetary policies. The BOJ governor further raised public ire earlier in the year with a misunderstood, but ill-advised, remark in which he said consumers were becoming more tolerant of rising prices.

His perceived role in fueling inflation led to the unusual sight of Kuroda being named one of Japan’s faces of the year — alongside the likes of Tom Cruise, Queen Elizabeth II and baseball star Shohei Ohtani — in a traditional year-end event in which the likenesses of the most influential newsmakers and prominent celebrities are painted on badminton racquet-like paddles called hagoita. It’s the first time a BOJ governor made the list in the event’s 37-year history.

Members of the public might have been tempted to administer a paddling of their own. In June, Kuroda was declared unfit to run the central bank by the majority of those surveyed in an opinion poll. It’s easy to imagine similar results in a survey of market participants, after last week’s decision caught many napping.

It seems he’s now ticked everyone off in this third-from-final monetary policy meeting. Even the International Monetary Fund made an unusual sideswipe, calling for “clearer communications on the conditions for adjusting the monetary policy framework” — a polite but unmistakable rebuke of Kuroda’s rug-pull.

Perhaps the governor, known as an avid reader, is a fan of The Courage to Be Disliked. The bestselling self-help book by Fumitake Koga and Ichiro Kishimi was first published in 2013 — the same year Kuroda assumed office. He certainly seems to spend little time worrying about following the crowd. Throughout 2022, rather than being forced into dismantling his signature easy-money policy as peers in the US, Canada and Europe raced to ratchet up interest rates, the BOJ chief insisted that the time wasn’t right. And now that he’s taken a step, the narrative that this is the first in a massive dismantling of easy money is also a little tough to swallow.

As we outlined in April, even the current imported, cost-push inflation is proving useful at chipping away at Japan’s deflationary mindset, which has long since made it a place where the normal economic rulebooks no longer apply. A wholesale normalization just as inflation is picking up — but crucially, before wages follow — would be tantamount to abandoning the bank’s 2% inflation goal.

Kuroda’s successor may well form a new accord with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida that tweaks or replaces that target. But any suggestion that the BOJ is suddenly worried about too much inflation is wide of the mark. Kuroda continues to stress that price increases will moderate — that they were, to use a word deployed by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that later became vilified, “transitory.” Even after the spring wage talks, both the government and the central bank agree: Pay is unlikely to climb above inflation, let alone induce a wage-price spiral.

Political pressures may well have weighed on Kuroda, who struggled at his most recent press conference to give a convincing explanation for the timing of this most recent move. When the weak yen started to drag on household budgets and approval ratings, it would have been easy for Kishida to throw Kuroda, the choice of the late Shinzo Abe, under the bus.

Kishida demurred, perhaps appreciating what the market often refuses to acknowledge. First, that the BOJ simply doesn’t care much about the exchange rate, except to the extent that the real economy is impacted. Second, if the prime minister wants to boost fiscal expenditure, including lifting defense spending to 2% of gross domestic product by 2027, then rates need to stay low. And third, that the economy is so addicted to easy money, any move away from it will be very complicated. That’s something to keep in mind when you read purported sureties about a forthcoming BOJ fillip. Those expecting this to be the first of a rapid succession of retreats from easing should appreciate how cautiously Japan moves.

Reputations can ebb and flow, and celebrity is no guarantee of success. When the 1997-1998 Asian meltdown that morphed into a Russian default subsided, Time magazine canonized Fed Chair Alan Greenspan, US Treasury Secretary Robert Rubin and his deputy Lawrence Summers as “The Committee to Save the World.” In 2009, Time made Fed boss Ben Bernanke Person of the Year for saving the financial system. Greenspan had reservations about some of the hagiography, realizing that “if there had been a meltdown, the headline would have read, ‘The Committee that Destroyed the World,’” Bob Woodward wrote in his 2000 book Maestro: Greenspan’s Fed and the American Boom.

How will Kuroda be remembered? The anger is strong now, and those betting on the BOJ to buckle will be doubling down. But outside Japan, inflation is starting to gradually recede, policymakers talk more about lags and the global economy is stumbling. That’s already taken the torque out of the dollar and bolstered the yen, along with other currencies, even before Kuroda’s surprise.

One other thing helped: The Finance Ministry’s currency intervention, derided as “futile” or a “waste of money” earlier this year, now seems to have succeeded in putting a floor under the yen. Not only were the purchases well timed, using just a fraction of the country’s reserves, there was zero pushback from the US, which generally frowns on states being too active in foreign exchange.

That may be testament more to Tokyo’s under-the-radar diplomatic skills and close security ties to Washington than a courage to be disliked. But as 2023 approaches, keep in mind that Japanese authorities are more than content not to lauded on magazine covers.

