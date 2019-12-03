A statement from Harvard says it is still negotiating with the union and believes a strike is unwarranted.

Graduate students at the Ivy League university voted last year to unionize with United Auto Workers, but they have yet to reach an initial contract with the university.

They join other graduate students who have gone on strike in recent years, including at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

