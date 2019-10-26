Members voted 2,425 to 254 over the past week to give the bargaining committee the power to call a strike.

The school says that it has been negotiating in good faith and that calls for a strike are unwarranted.

The vote comes after a ruling last month by the National Labor Relations Board overturning a 2016 decision that gave graduate students at private schools the status of employees and the right to form a union.

