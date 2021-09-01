As to Epstein’s appointment, I understand why some people are perturbed, but it’s been a good three-quarters of a century since the major universities saw their job as reinforcing the religious teaching of families. Besides, the event may not be as epochal as some seem to think. Back in the 1990s, I happened to be present at a university convocation where the chaplain’s invocation began with roughly these words: “May whoever or whatever might have been involved our creation ...” — implicitly accepting as a strong possibility that there was no Creation (big-C) at all.