It’s impossible to prove this story; there are simply too many potential causes (Afghanistan! Inflation! Legislation! And now, Ukraine!) for only one fairly small effect. But it would also help explain the disproportionately terrible evaluations people have of the economy. Certainly, one reason people think the economy is bad is the return of inflation. But with excellent numbers on jobs, growth and more, the news on inflation alone simply isn’t enough to account for evaluations this bad. It’s possible that the lousy numbers are capturing unusual economic circumstances that standard statistical reports don’t account for. My guess, however, is that the double-whammy of the delta and omicron waves just has everyone unhappy, and that they’re perceiving everything — the economy, the president and more — negatively as a result.Even now, with case counts fewer than one-tenth as high as during omicron’s peak, the daily average is still a bit above the lowest point in December, and well above the summer lows. Hospitalization and deaths, which lag behind cases, are still relatively high; the U.S. just dropped below 2,000 deaths a day, about four times the rate from July. If it’s true that the pandemic is driving public opinion, it’s not surprising that any turnaround only started in the past several weeks or so.As for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: If there is any effect, positive or negative, it’s highly unlikely to last long. What should worry Biden is any spillover effects on the economy. Even if people wind up thinking he’s handling the situation well, his overall approval will probably be driven far more by the economy than by how he’s perceived to be dealing with foreign affairs. And even if lousy ratings are driven by the pandemic and would improve as omicron fades, that won’t protect Biden if the more traditional measures of the economy turn negative.For weekend reading, here are some of the best items from political scientists this week:Gbemende Johnson at the Monkey Cage on Black women on the federal bench.Matthew Green at Mischiefs of Faction on the Republican endorsements of Representative Liz Cheney’s primary opponent.Matt Grossmann speaks with Stuart Soroka and Christopher Wlezien about thermostatic public opinion.Alan I. Abramowitz on changes in House elections.Dan Drezner on Russia and China.And Chris Blattman on how we think about ourselves.