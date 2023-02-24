Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Politicians are most dangerous to their opponents when they start looking lucky. Keir Starmer is now projecting the sense of an opposition leader who is not just lucky, but is preparing to govern. In a speech in Manchester on Thursday, Starmer sought to answer those who claim he’s been too vague about what he’ll do with power if Labour wins it. In response to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s five priorities for the year, Starmer offered five “national missions,” a framing that echoes ideas from economist Mariana Mazzucato. Compared to the recent 155-page paper on the UK’s future spearheaded by former Labour PM Gordon Brown, Starmer’s list is more carefully curated to match voter worries from crime to health care. He promises ambitions so bold they require “a sharp intake of breath.” Cue a Tory eye-roll. Commons leader Penny Mordaunt dismissed the speech as “cosplay conservatism.”

If so, Starmer wears it pretty well. It’s easy to dismiss his mission to have the “highest sustained growth” in the G7. A downhill skier may also strive to be the fastest, but she can’t control what competitors do. Still, Starmer framed his growth mission to unite both Conservative and Labour voters by noting that “if growth over the last 13 years had been as strong as under the last Labour government, we would have £40 billion extra to spend on schools and the NHS without a single extra penny in tax.” He shoehorns in the leveling up agenda by saying this growth needs to be “powered by good jobs and stronger productivity in every part of the country.”

Advertisement

That he could give a speech like this shows how far he’s come. The Labour leader inherited a mess of a party but, it must be said, he has made some of his own luck since.

He sidelined Jeremy Corbyn and tackled the anti-Semitism that festered under the former leader, recently receiving a clean bill of health from the Equalities watchdog. A party in government for 13 years was always going to wear thin, but Starmer also had the exceptional luck of two Tory leaders self-destructing. Where he struggled was articulating an optimistic organizing principle of government that would inspire in the way of Clement Attlee’s “new Jerusalem” of the postwar era, Harold Wilson’s “white heat of technology” or Blair’s modernizing Britain, grooving to the beat of Oasis.

While Sunak can’t be accused of lacking big ideas, his five priorities — including halving inflation and reducing the debt — look more like fire-fighting by comparison. Where Sunak wants to reduce NHS waitlists, Starmer is on a mission to reform the health service. Whereas Sunak focuses on stopping small boats of migrants, Starmer also wants to reform the police and justice system. One looks like what Brits call “sticking plasters,” and the other like a whole wellness center. Just don’t ask how it will all get done.

Advertisement

A poll by JL Partners for the Centre for Social Justice think tank found that three in four people see Britain as “broken,” including 62% of those who voted Conservative in 2019. Starmer’s speech sought to tap into that growing sense of stagnation and drift. Labour would offer “an answer to the widespread call to ‘fix the fundamentals.’ A long-term plan to unlock our pride and purpose.”

The word “plan,” like “mission,” reclaims some of the proactive language of past victorious Labour leaders. It’s Johnsonian boosterism without the bombast. “Priorities” are a lower bar by comparison, though voters may also reward delivery.

Starmer was repeatedly asked in media rounds whether he could be trusted. After all, he’s pivoted on a number of areas since becoming Labour leader, including dropping or muddying promises to increase taxes on the top 5% of earners, to socialize rail, mail, energy and water sectors, and to end private outsourcing of NHS functions. And yet the Tories don’t exactly have reservoirs of trust to draw from, even if Sunak himself polls better than Starmer.

Advertisement

The danger for Labour is that over the course of the next two years, Starmer’s momentum wanes and luck moves to the other side. The right of the Tory Party may well scupper Sunak’s attempt to resolve the dispute over the Northern Ireland Protocol, reopening Brexit wounds and creating more uncertainty. But a deal in Northern Ireland, a settlement over recent labor strikes and an improving macroeconomic environment could also change the party’s fortunes and leave Sunak looking far more in control.

Both men have dodged more questions than they’ve answered when it comes to the big issues about growth or the NHS. But both are earnest, if not exactly charismatic, and conscious of the challenges before them. We are a long way from mission accomplished, but (whisper it) British politics — at least at the leadership level — is suddenly looking more grown up than it has in a while.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

Advertisement

• Nicola Sturgeon Was Too English for Scotland’s Good: Adrian Wooldridge

• Big Tech’s Nemesis in Europe Is Bending Her Own Rules: Lionel Laurent

• Inflation May Soon Peak in the Grocery Aisle: Andrea Felsted

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Therese Raphael is a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion covering health care and British politics. Previously, she was editorial page editor of the Wall Street Journal Europe.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article