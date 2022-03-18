What’s most troubling about such reassurances is how little they have to do with the Fed’s actions. The central bank can curb inflation only indirectly, by pursuing policies — such as increasing interest rates — that reduce demand for workers and slow economic growth. But its own projections show that it intends to do exactly the opposite: Officials’ median forecast is for the federal funds rate to peak at only 2.8% over the next three years, amid above-normal growth and associated reductions in the unemployment rate.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Why is the Fed not getting tougher on inflation? The answer seems to be that it thinks its monetary policy tools won’t have the desired effect. As Chair Jerome Powell noted in his last pre-Covid news conference, the relationship between macroeconomic slack and inflation has become very weak.

In other words, the Fed doesn’t think it will get much traction on inflation if it turns the economy toward slower growth. Still, this doesn’t explain why it’s actively turning in the wrong direction — the kind of mistake many a driver has made when hitting a patch of ice.

In the country song, the driver and her baby in the back seat come to a safe stop. Maybe the Fed will be so lucky. But that’s not what the people running the world’s most powerful central bank should be counting on.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Narayana Kocherlakota is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He is a professor of economics at the University of Rochester and was president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis from 2009 to 2015.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion