NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:

Coca-Cola Co., up 81 cents to $48.21

Strong demand for water and soft drinks drove better-than-expected first quarter results for the world’s largest beverage maker.

Twitter Inc., up $5.38 to $39.77

The social media company added more users during the first quarter and revenue rose 18 percent, topping forecasts.

Whirlpool Corp., up 57 cents to $139.93

The maker of Maytag, KitchenAid and other appliances beat first quarter profit forecasts as it raised prices to offset higher costs.

United Technologies Corp., up $3.11 to $140.02

The industrial conglomerate’s revenue surged during the first quarter and pushed results beyond Wall Street forecasts.

Hasbro Inc., up $12.54 to $100.65

The toy maker surprised Wall Street with a solid revenue and profit increase on the strength of its franchises, including Transformers and “Magic: The Gathering.”

PulteGroup Inc., up $1.13 to $31.35

The homebuilder beat Wall Street’s profit forecasts for the first quarter on better demand for new homes.

Quest Diagnostics Inc., up $7.90 to $93.08

The medical laboratory operator beat Wall Street profit forecasts during the first quarter as it expanded its health plan access.

Verizon Communications Inc., down $1.22 to $57.15

The largest U.S. cellphone carrier lost more subscribers than anticipated during the first quarter and revenue fell short of forecasts.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.