According to the report, microwaves can cause people to hear a sound through something called the Frey effect. But the NAS panel was heavy on doctors and light on physicists. In 2018, I talked with Ken Foster, a Penn bioengineer who, back in the 1970s, figured out how the Frey effect worked. To create more than a faint click, he said, you’d have to use enough microwaves to cook people’s brains. It’s never been clear how the theory ever got put on the table, he said, and when contacted for this column, he said he hasn’t changed his mind.