Monoculture is back. I refer not to the concept but to the word — specifically, in anything related to HBO’s new series “House of the Dragon.” The wordsmith in me can’t help noticing that in stories about the “Game of Thrones” prequel, the term is everywhere. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Observer reports that fans were taking to social media to celebrate “the seeming (and amazing!) return of monoculture.” Here’s the Independent: “It’s taken exactly one episode — one scene, really — for ‘House of the Dragon’ to prove it’s as adept as ‘Game of Thrones’ was at dominating the monoculture.”

What these and many more references have in common is a sense that monoculture refers to something desirable. That’s a peculiar notion, given that ever since the word was adopted from the French in the 19th century, its connotation has been uniformly negative. A monoculture has been a condition not to celebrate but to avoid.

The original usage was in agriculture, to describe a harm that was done to the soil by over-reliance on a single crop. Thus a Kansas paper lamented in 1884 that the “monoculture” of planting whatever was most profitable and then moving on “has produced its inevitable results” — the loss of arable land and an epidemic in the bargain. This is the sense in which Fidel Castro used the term in 1965, when the press reported on the Cuban dictator’s promise “to rescue his island from the ‘monoculture’ to which Yankee capitalists had condemned it” — a reference to sugar. The same meaning remains common today.

But by the early 20th century, the word was already being borrowed as a metaphor for a sameness that damaged not farming but life more generally. Thus a 1914 article in the Journal of the Royal Society of Arts warned about the social problems arising when industries became too powerful in a city or a neighborhood: “[M]onoculture wherever possible should be supplemented by polyculture.” Otherwise the “moral and physical evils” that are brought about by the “herding together of humanity” would prove irresistible.

The British journalist William Beach Thomas had much the same in mind in 1949 when he described a widespread fear that the virtues and pleasures of the traditional English village were dying, “given up to mechanised monoculture.”

The great popularizer of the negative use when applied to culture was the anthropologist Claude Lévi-Strauss, who saw monoculture as part of the Western cultural “cannibalism” he vigorously opposed. In the 1961 English translation of his book “World on Wane,” the point is put this way:

Humanity has taken to monoculture, once and for all, and is preparing to produce civilization in bulk, as if it were sugar-beet. The same dish will be served to us every day.

This usage swiftly became popular — and not just as a metaphor for cultural flattening. “Monoculture is finished,” declared the new leadership of Volkswagen in 1970, announcing plans to diversify its offerings beyond the ubiquitous Beetle. A few years later, a federal court mentioned in passing that an executive had “expressed his concern in writing” that a particular securities firm “was becoming a ‘monoculture’ dealing almost exclusively in bonds.”

By that time, the negative connotation was everywhere. “[W]e wanted to let people know that Salt Lake City is a multiculture, not a monoculture,” the organizer of a Utah music festival told the Wall Street Journal in 1984. That same year, Jerusalem Mayor Teddy Kollek explained proudly why his city featured more genuine diversity than New York: “People there hope for a monoculture. They expect their children to be part of an American culture. Here an Armenian remains an Armenian forever.”

Soon the word was popular as a description of the dangers of growing digital connectedness. In 1993, the Canadian environmental activist David Suzuki warned that increased availability of video would flatten the world’s cultural diversity: “The electronic highway promises greater homogeneity — in effect, monoculturing the planet.” Five years later, the psychologist Kenneth Keniston of M.I.T. spoke for many when he cautioned that the “information age” was creating a “global monoculture,” which he defined as “the de facto dominance of a single culture across all the important sectors of the world.”

Nor did the meaning change for most of the 21st century. A 2004 essay in the Guardian lamented the British government’s “willingness to allow an English-only monoculture to develop in the public broadcast sphere” — in contrast with the “diversity” of Continental cinema. The New York Times reported in 2018 on the view of the former head of public relations at Google that “many of Silicon Valley’s problems can be laid at the feet of an engineering-and-data-obsessed monoculture.”

So how was this perfectly reasonable word for a social negative transformed in recent years into a social positive? Ironically, the answer seems to be … “Game of Thrones.” In a much-discussed 2017 essay in The Ringer, the media critic Alison Herman described the popular series as “the last vestige of the monoculture, a dying and distinct model with its own advantages and blind spots.”

Before “Thrones” (and often after) references to television shows as monoculture were almost always derisive. Since then … well, let’s turn things over to the New Yorker, which in its recent review of “House of the Dragon” called the show’s predecessor “one of the last sparks of American monoculture, a phenomenon that managed to bring millions together, all at once, to eagerly discuss a scene or detail.”

“Game of Thrones” was a remarkable moment in television. Even more remarkable was the way it led us to invert completely the meaning of a familiar word ... and what with all the intrigue and dragons and gore, we didn’t even notice.

Stephen L. Carter is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. A professor of law at Yale University, he is author, most recently, of "Invisible: The Story of the Black Woman Lawyer Who Took Down America's Most Powerful Mobster."

