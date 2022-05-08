Placeholder while article actions load

There are four major factors in beach erosion: waves, storm surge, real estate and politics. Waves and storm surge commandeer sand according to the bully-dictates of the sea, removing it from targeted locations and redepositing it wherever they fancy — sometimes on a neighboring beach, sometimes on a sandbar, occasionally off into a great beyond from which it will never be seen again.

The sea can move sand pebbles half a mile in a day. California loses more than 2 million cubic yards of sand annually when it is carried offshore and descends into submarine canyons that extend thousands of feet below sea level. The sand never finds its way back to the beach.

Real estate and politics work together to correct the sea’s failure to honor human imperatives. The sea is stubborn, however, and resisting it is costly. Along the Atlantic coast, the U.S. has spent more than $6 billion replenishing beaches whose sand has gone missing. Florida’s Palm Beach County has had its beaches replenished more than 70 times. According to a database at Western Carolina University, taxpayers have spent more than $36 million (in 2018 dollars) for beach replenishment in the town of Palm Beach alone.

Beach replenishment achieves variable results. Some beaches hold their sand for years. (Miami Beach is one success story.) Others lose it quickly. Just after the turn of this century, San Diego County piled 2.6 million cubic yards of sand from offshore on 12 different county beaches. The project cost $46 million.

A study of one public beach showed how brutally the sea responded. The beach’s replenishment was completed near the end of April 2001. Seven months later, on Nov. 22, waves reaching heights of three meters or more pounded the shore for seven hours. By the next morning, the multimillion-dollar public investment had largely disappeared.

One marine scientist likens beach replenishment to “sacrificial” offerings to an insatiable sea. But governments make the sacrifice because alternatives — including beachless coasts — seem worse. A coastal specialist I spoke to at the Surfriders Foundation, an environmental group that’s wary of human intervention in general and opposed to coastal barriers in particular, agreed. She called replenishment the best option among exclusively bad choices.

Replenishment is not, however, a viable long-term response to a rising sea. A report by Climate Central explains: “Warming shrinks glaciers and ice sheets, adding water to the ocean; and also heats up the ocean, expanding it. Over the past two decades, global sea level has risen roughly twice as fast as it did during the 20th century.”

That pace is expected to continue to accelerate, and could far exceed most predictions if higher temperatures precipitate a catastrophic polar ice melt. (More than 200 feet of potential sea level rise is captured in the earth’s ice.) According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, sea-level rise will create “a profound shift in coastal flooding over the next 30 years by causing tide and storm surge heights to increase and reach further inland.” A 2017 U.S. Geological Survey study predicts that two thirds of Southern California’s beaches will largely surrender to the sea by the year 2100.

On the East and Gulf coasts, many barrier islands, loaded with multimillion-dollar homes, sit just a few feet above current sea level, which is another way of saying they may well be a few inches beneath future sea level. Since 1979, sea level has risen twice as fast on the New Jersey coast as it has globally, in part due to subsidence of the land. Much of New Jersey’s shore is vulnerable — especially the barrier islands to the south, which tend to be dangerously exposed on their bay sides. But beachfronts up and down the coast will also be targets of an expanding and aggressive sea. So will trillions of dollars in property.

Some mansions in Deal, New Jersey, are sprawling Victorians with bulbous curves and lush lawns. Others are sleek and contemporary, with angular lines and glass walls designed to exploit the kind of ocean views that are exclusive to great wealth. But every mansion in Deal has something in common: Its value has recently been enhanced by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The Corps dredged 912,000 cubic yards of sand from the Sea Bright Borrow Area, a sand bank off Sandy Hook, New Jersey, and pumped it to three nearby towns — Allenhurst, Loch Arbour and Deal. The dredge operated 24-7, “only stopping for rough seas, refueling, maintenance and repairs,” Corps spokesperson Nayelli Guerrero told me. It was a $26 million project, the final stage of which is now being completed.

The overwhelming share of the beachfill, 815,000 cubic yards, ended up in Deal. Stephen Carasia, Deal’s administrator, said the town’s ultimate share of the cost might be “in the area of $2 million,” which is about three-fourths of the cost of a typical home in town. State and federal taxpayers will pick up the rest of the tab.

Just north of Deal is Long Branch, a town of 30,000 with fewer mansions (typical home price $600,000) and more condominiums. At the end of April, I met there with Jon Miller, director of the coastal engineering research group at Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken.

Long Branch was one of the first seaside resorts in the nation. President Ulysses S. Grant vacationed there. Winslow Homer painted its beach. President James Garfield died in Long Branch, where he had been taken in the hope that the sea air might somehow mitigate the effects of an assassin’s bullet.

Eventually, the town, located about 50 miles south of Manhattan, lost favor with the moneyed and fashionable set. It began to lose its beach as well. By the 1980s, Miller said, there was barely any beach left on this coastal strip of Monmouth County. Miller and I were standing on a boardwalk overlooking the beach on a windy April day. Long Branch had benefited from its own beach nourishment in 2020, and the stretch of sand before us was looking ample. The spring sea was unruly, though; it wasn’t hard to imagine what it could accomplish with the aid of a nor’easter bearing down, or a hurricane pulsing up the coast later in the year.

The beach was punctuated by numerous groins, large rock formations perpendicular to the ocean, which beat upon the rocks. Monmouth County has 172 groins, almost as many as New Jersey’s other five coastal counties combined. I asked Miller why the groins here were so close together. “Groins were one of the first things that people built to try to stabilize the shoreline, and they didn’t really care so much about their neighbors or the other towns,” Miller said. “A lot of these date back to the early 1900s.”

A groin interrupts the natural, northward drift of the sand here, enabling a sizable beach to accumulate to its immediate south. Meanwhile, erosion advances on the groin’s north side, requiring additional efforts — construction of more groins, for example — to stem the sand loss there.

“Coastal engineering didn’t exist then, so they didn’t really know what was going on,” Miller said. “If you were going to design them today, we’d try to design them in a way in which we could control that flow of sand. The whole idea is to kind of slow that movement of sand to the north.”

The north, in the case of Long Branch, is Sandy Hook, a national recreation area separated from the mainland by the Shrewsbury River. That’s where some portion of the sand just deposited in Deal is almost certain to end up. Like a passive investor who never draws down her gains, Sandy Hook has been watching its portfolio grow for generations. According to authors Russell Roberts and Rich Youmans, the lighthouse at Sandy Hook stood 500 feet from the northern tip of the spit in 1764. Today, it’s well over a mile to the south. With help from the Army Corps of Engineers, and funding from U.S. taxpayers, that distance is sure to grow.

Padding national parkland is far preferable to watching sand be swept off the beach and down an underwater canyon. But it’s a result of the same quandary: There is only so much you can do to hold sand in place.

The Netherlands, where coastal management is a survival skill, deposits sand on sandbars, and lets the sea distribute it along the shore. But European experience is not always a reliable guide. On Sylt, a German barrier island in the North Sea, beaches along the 25-mile shore were replenished 18 times between 1972 and 2000. The total cost, about 115 billion euros, worked out to a little less than 3 million euros per meter.

All that, of course, took place before the 21st century spike in sea rise. “In the long run, sea level rise will probably make beach nourishment less and less cost-effective,” said Miller. “In the short term, in the here and now, I think it’s still beneficial.”

Against the rising tide, the government will surely continue to pile sand, particularly on the East Coast, where the track record is less hapless than in California. In their 2014 book, “The Last Beach,” Orrin H. Pilkey and J. Andrew G. Cooper write:

We anticipate that beach replenishment will continue until the cost of holding a shoreline in place becomes prohibitive due to sea level rise, lack of suitable sand and lack of government funding because of changing priorities. As major cities become threatened by sea level rise, it is certain that protecting them will be a higher priority than preserving tourist beaches.

Maybe so. Receding beaches and rising costs will likely force some kind of reckoning for the coastal U.S. The continued funneling of public dollars to the millionaires of Deal and Palm Beach hardly seems sustainable. Other wealthy beach dwellers have already paid a high price, watching their homes in North Carolina or California crash into the sea.

Yet given the allure of the beach, and America’s impressive capacity for denial, any reckoning, either with the sea or with the equity of public investment in exclusive beaches, could be decades away. From 2010 to 2017, Florida, New Jersey and North Carolina — three of the states most vulnerable to rising seas and super storms — allowed 9,000 homes to be built in flood zones.

The rationale is not hard to fathom: There is money to be made, and climate worry warts are seldom among those making it. A 1923 study by the New Jersey Board of Commerce & Navigation found the state had lost 2,496 acres of beachfront in the preceding century. Yet a century after that report, the Jersey Shore is alive and generating billions in tourism and ancillary economic activity. So how bad can it get?

Perhaps most important, beach property, on every coast, is concentrated among people with wealth and political power. It’s true that rising seas, voracious currents and wave energy are relentless foes. They will chew away at the shore, and the cost of their appetite will continue to rise. In the contest of wills, the sea is destined to prevail.

In the meantime, however, real estate and politics will exercise their considerable power to direct public resources to their own ends. Politics ain’t beanbag, after all. It turns out real estate isn’t either.

