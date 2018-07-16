British Prime Minister Theresa May, left, speaks with Airbus CEO Tom Enders, from Germany, backdropped by an Airbus A400M Atlas military transport aircraft at the Farnborough Airshow in Farnborough, England, Monday, July 16, 2018. (Matt Dunham/Associated Press)

LONDON — Aviation is soaring: Passenger traffic is up, fuel prices are under control and rising demand from Asia is driving aircraft orders. So what could possibly go wrong?

One big thing: A trade war.

Aircraft makers at this week’s Farnborough International Airshow, a biannual extravaganza where billions of dollars of planes and parts are bought, say thousands of jobs are at risk in this most international of industries as U.S. President Donald Trump threatens to raise tariffs on a variety of goods and other countries prepare to retaliate.

While Trump has said trade wars are “good and easy to win,” aviation experts say American companies like Chicago-based Boeing will take the first hit because most of U.S. aerospace production goes to foreign buyers.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.