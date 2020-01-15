FILE - This Oct. 16, 2012, file photo, shows a portion of the UnitedHealth Group Inc.’s campus in Minnetonka, Minn. UnitedHealth Group reports financial results Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (Jim Mone, File/Associated Press)By Associated Press January 15, 2020 at 6:27 AM ESTUnitedHealth Group’s net income jumped 16% in the fourth quarter, as the nation’s biggest health insurer ended 2019 by topping Wall Street earnings expectations again.The Minnentonka, Minnesota, company also reaffirmed a forecast for 2020 earnings that it first laid out last month.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.comments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy