UnitedHealth Group’s net income jumped 16% in the fourth quarter, as the nation’s biggest health insurer ended 2019 by topping Wall Street earnings expectations again.

The Minnentonka, Minnesota, company also reaffirmed a forecast for 2020 earnings that it first laid out last month.

